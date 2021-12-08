FORT WORTH (CBSDCFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police released some audio from the 911 call from the armed man officers ultimately shot and killed on Tuesday, along with body cam video right before the shooting.

The man identified as Mitchell Robert Davis, 29, told a 911 operator, he was armed and across the street from his parents and was afraid he was going to go in and kill them.

“I’m across the street, I have a gun and I’m worried I’m going to go in and kill my parents,” he said. “I just need you guys to come. I’m worried I’m going to kill ’em. I feel like I’m possessed and I’m going to hurt somebody. I’ve got a gun in my pocket right now.”

The operator calmly told him to stay on the phone and talk to her a bit.

He said OK and to “tell them to come quick please.”

He told the 911 operator he was carrying a Glock.

But it turned out it was not a real gun. It only looked like one.

Police arrived around 12:30 p.m. in the 10400 block of Bear Creek Trail near Golden Triangle Boulevard and Park Vista Boulevard.

Two officers found Davis in a field in a neighborhood area with a hand in his right pocket.

They yelled at him to put his hands up and keep them out of his pockets.

He reached for the gun and officers yelled, “Don’t do it.”

That’s when at least one officer fired on him.

“This is a tragic incident for everyone involved,” Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Nokes said.

He went on to say, “Mental health and well-being is of the utmost importance. If you or someone you know suffers, please seek help right away and we ask for prayers for all involved in this incident.”