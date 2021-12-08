NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — One in three Americans are expected to travel during the Christmas holiday. This has some health officials on high alert as COVID cases rise across the country.

Cases in the U.S. are reaching grim milestones with more than 100,000 cases every day — the highest level in two months. Many are blaming the rise on Thanksgiving travel. During Thanksgiving TSA workers screened some 21 million people.

The U.S. has put stricter rules for international travel requiring a test 24 hours before your flight back instead of 72.

Dr. Jay Herd, from Baylor, Scott & White, says its okay to gather with your loved ones this Christmas but everyone should put safety first.

“We just need to be safe, especially at this time when there’s going to be holiday get togethers,” Dr. Herd said. “I would try to keep them small, I would try to afford adequate spacing. If you can have them outdoors have them outdoors.”

This week the Texas Department of Health announced the first case of the omicron variant in the state. Health experts say the best way to fight COVID is to get all doses of the vaccine and the booster shot.