PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Plano City Council has approved a zoning change that will bring a farm-inspired, mixed-use development to one of the largest undeveloped areas still left in the city.

It’s been in the Haggard family’s possession for more than 150 years and is located just off the Dallas North Tollway between Spring Creek Parkway and Parkwood Boulevard. It will spread across 140 acres.

Over the last 50 years, there’s been a lot of interest in developing the land and now the Haggard family believes they’ve found the right fit.

One the main features of Haggard Farms will be a restaurant called The Almanac.

It will serve locally-sourced food, a nod to the Haggard family whose local history in farming dates back to the 1800s.

“The hope is when you come to the property for the first time you will feel like you’re discovering an old farm that has been repurposed into a restaurant and event space,” Stillwater Capital’s Clay Roby said.

The land will be developed by Stillwater Capital, in partnership with Haggard Enterprises Limited. Plans also include a boutique hotel, retail, offices, townhomes, apartments, park, trails and outdoor event space.

The proposal was approved by the Plano City Council Tuesday night, Dec. 7 which voted 5 to 3 in favor of a zoning change.

In part, the council members that voted against this were concerned about high building density. Something others who live in the area also expressed.

“It hardly feels like a farm area when we’re surrounded by four and five story buildings,” Plano resident Jim Dillavou said.

“There’s only two complexes that will be separated quite a bit & the distance between where these developments will be and where are the existing homeowners are is significant,” Plano Mayor John Muns said.

He’s confident this development will be a good fit for the area.

“It’s really going to add value to the City of Plano and hopefully be a real asset to all of us not just those that live close by,” he said. “It’s a win for Plano and it’s a win for the Haggard family.”

The developer hopes to break ground by late 2022.