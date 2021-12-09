ROCKWALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Remembering how he lived and served, not how he died.

Hundreds of people filled Lakepointe Church in Rockwall on Thursday, Dec. 9 to honor the memory of Officer Richard Houston II.

Houston, 46, was shot and killed in a shopping center parking lot last Friday, Dec. 3 responding to a disturbance.

Houston was remembered as a father, husband and a son of a police officer, not as a victim of violence.

“He was willing to respond to any call. Richard was a heck of a cop,” said Mesquite Police Chief David Gill.

The funeral for Officer Houston was adorned with the traditions of honor for a police officer killed in the line of duty.

But most of the service echoed a message of Officer Houston’s qualities beyond the uniform.

He wanted to follow his late father’s lead to be a Mesquite Police officer, but he loved camping, guns, being silly with his children and he loved God.

His daughter, Shelby may have explained that faith best when she said she is hurt, but would extend a hand to the man accused of bringing that hurt.

“There has been anger sadness grief and confusion and part of me wishes that I could despise the man who did this to my father, but I can’t get any of any part of my heart to hate him. All that I can find is myself hoping and praying for this man to truly know Jesus.”

Mesquite Assistant Police Chief Doug Yates said Officer Houston spent an entire shift praying after a colleague died of cancer.

Yates said that while clearing out Houston’s squad car after his death, he found Houston’s Bible.

“Richard didn’t just go to church — Richard walked with God each day,” Yates said.

Officer Houston was buried during a private graveside ceremony at New Hope Cemetery in Sunnyvale.