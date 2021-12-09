ROCKWALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A small plane made a hard landing or emergency landing just beyond the runway at an airport in Rockwall on Dec. 9.
The plane went down just south of the Ralph M. Hall Rockwall Municipal Airport into a field. It's listed as Piper PA-28-180 – a fixed-wing single engine aircraft, according to an FAA database.
No reports of injuries and video from Chopper 11 showed a man appearing to be the pilot checking out the aircraft.
There is no word on what caused the incident.
CBS 11 has reached out to the Federal Aviation Administration and city officials for more information.