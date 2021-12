DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas homicide detectives are investigating after Wendy Godoy, 26, was killed by a stray bullet on Dec. 8.

Godoy was found, facedown on the ground outside of her second-floor apartment at 8564 Lazy Acres Circle. Arriving officers attempted CPR until Dallas Fire and Rescue arrived. They continued CPR on Godoy and transported her to a local hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

Police said the stray bullet came from the adjacent apartment. A person of interest, in this case, was developed and a probable cause warrant has been obtained for Noe Leon-Claudio, 30.

The Homicide Unit is asking for the public’s assistance regarding the murder and is encouraging anyone with information to contact Detective Jacob White or via email: jacob.white@dallacityhall.com.