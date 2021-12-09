DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas homicide detectives are investigating after Wendy Godoy, 26, was killed by a stray bullet on Dec. 8.
Godoy was found, facedown on the ground outside of her second-floor apartment at 8564 Lazy Acres Circle. Arriving officers attempted CPR until Dallas Fire and Rescue arrived. They continued CPR on Godoy and transported her to a local hospital where she was pronounced deceased.READ MORE: Funeral Services Today For Fallen Mesquite Police Officer Richard Houston
Police said the stray bullet came from the adjacent apartment. A person of interest, in this case, was developed and a probable cause warrant has been obtained for Noe Leon-Claudio, 30.READ MORE: Tourists Run For Cover As Gunmen On Jet Skis Open Fire On Beach At 4-Star Resort In Cancun Mexico
The Homicide Unit is asking for the public’s assistance regarding the murder and is encouraging anyone with information to contact Detective Jacob White or via email: jacob.white@dallacityhall.com.
MORE NEWS: Discover DFW: Holidays At Reunion Tower