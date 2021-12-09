CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department is seeking the public’s help finding Diandra Chalmers, 35.

Have you seen Diandra Chalmers? (credit: Dallas Police Department)

She was last seen on-foot in the 5200 block of Harry Hines Blvd. near Parkland Hospital on Nov. 29.

Chalmers is 5’09”, 180 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweater and black pants.

If anyone knows her whereabouts please contact the Dallas Police Missing Persons Unit at 214-671-4268.

