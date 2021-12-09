DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department is seeking the public’s help finding Diandra Chalmers, 35.
READ MORE: American Airlines Trims International Schedule, Cites Boeing 787 Dreamliner Delays
She was last seen on-foot in the 5200 block of Harry Hines Blvd. near Parkland Hospital on Nov. 29.READ MORE: Texas Border Patrol Agents Arrest Undocumented Criminal Bryan Pineda-Lopez
Chalmers is 5’09”, 180 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweater and black pants.MORE NEWS: Dallas Launches Housing Development Fund To Fuel Economic Growth
If anyone knows her whereabouts please contact the Dallas Police Missing Persons Unit at 214-671-4268.