DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Giving back instead of getting gifts is a popular trend you might have heard of this holiday season.

This year, the Lauro family has decided this is for them and they’re going with a new approach.

“We really wanted to do something to give back to the community and just experience something different for the kids.. richer, more fuller experiences,” Amanda Lauro said.

She said these past two years have made them take a deeper look at what’s truly important.

“It makes you think about other people and their situations and how alone they can feel and how we can give back or help people feel good,” she said.

They’re giving up holiday shopping and gifts to instead spend time with adults with disabilities, today decorating the Christmas tree at Ability Connection in Dallas.

“Ability Connection is a 68 year-old organization providing services for people with disabilities,” President and CEO of Ability Connection Jim Hanophy said. “We serve about 700 people in the community, trying to ensure they have a high quality of life.”

“It’s pretty cool honestly,” Lauro’s son said. “I’m enjoying meeting all these people that have these disabilities because it kind of teaches me a bit more.”

“I like coming here so the things they learn I can also learn as well,” Lauro’s daughter said.

“Just being able to share that experience.. you can tell that’s something that’s going to stay with them for a long time and to me, that means something,” Tony Lauro said. “It enriches our own lives as well.”