DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police have arrested a gymnastics coach suspected of continuous sexual abuse of a young child and are asking the public to help identify more possible victims.
Earlier today, the Dallas Police Department's Crimes Against Children Unit, with the assistance of the US Marshal Violent Criminal Task Force, arrested Eduoard Iarov, 69, of Dallas.
Iarov, who is a gymnastics coach and owner of Iarov Elite Gymnastics, was charged with continuous sexual abuse of a young child, a first-degree felony.
Police are asking anyone with knowledge of other possible victims associated with Iarov to contact Detective Dwayne Cooper at 214-275-1329 or via email at dwayne.cooper@dallascityhall.com.
The investigation is ongoing.