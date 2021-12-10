DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The BMW Dallas Marathon kicks off Friday evening.
This is the 50th anniversary for the largest marathon in Dallas and the state. It highlights some of the city’s most dynamic neighborhoods and landmarks and is expected to attract runners from around the world. Along with that, tens of thousands of spectators will be watching those that participate this weekend.
The fun begins with the ‘Friday Night Lights Mile’ around Dallas City Hall Plaza at 7:00 p.m. On Saturday there’s a 5K and 10K race, and on Sunday it’s the full, half and ultra-marathons.