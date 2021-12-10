DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A heroin trafficker who fled the scene of a controlled delivery was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison.
Frank Alex Juarez, 22, of Terrell pleaded guilty in July to possession with intent to distribute heroin. He was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Ada Brown.
According to plea papers, Juarez admitted that he received more than 100 grams of heroin during an controlled delivery managed by the DEA on Sept. 10, 2020.
During the delivery, Juarez fled from law enforcement at a high rate of speed. Later, he delivered the heroin to another person.
The Drug Enforcement Administration’s Dallas Field Division conducted the investigation with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and the Mesquite Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney George Leal prosecuted the case.
