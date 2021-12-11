DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police have arrested a gymnastics coach suspected of continuous sexual abuse of a young child and investigating whether or not there may be more possible victims.
On Friday, Dec. 10, the Dallas Police Department's Crimes Against Children Unit, with the assistance of the US Marshal Violent Criminal Task Force, arrested Eduard (also known as Edouard) Iarov, 69, of Dallas.
Iarov, who is a gymnastics coach and owner of Iarov Elite Gymnastics, was charged with continuous sexual abuse of a young child, a first-degree felony.
Police are asking anyone with knowledge of other possible victims associated with Iarov to contact Detective Dwayne Cooper at 214-275-1329 or via email at dwayne.cooper@dallascityhall.com.
Iarov is in the North Tower Jail in Dallas. His bond has been set at $200,000.
The investigation is ongoing.