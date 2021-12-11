OKLAHOMA CITY (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has been ruled out of Sunday’s game at Oklahoma City because of left ankle soreness.
Doncic reinjured the ankle in the second half at Indiana on Friday and said he probably shouldn’t have kept playing in the 106-93 loss.READ MORE: Suspect Shoots 12-Year-Old Girl In Dallas While Arguing With Girl's Mother
It will be the fifth missed game since the 22-year-old Slovenian sensation sprained the ankle Nov. 15 against Denver.
Dallas is 0-4 without Doncic this season and 3-9 since he injured the ankle.
