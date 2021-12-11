DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A fire tore through a Dallas apartment complex early Saturday morning, leaving thirteen people without a place to stay, including one who was taken to the hospital.

On December 11 at 12:46 a.m., Dallas Fire-Rescue units responded to a 911 call about a structure fire at an apartment complex located at 5910 Mendocino Drive in far north Dallas.

When they arrived on the scene, firefighters spotted flames coming from a patio on the first floor of a two-story apartment building.

Initially, firefighters initiated a first-alarm response. Fire-Rescue teams sprung into action and moved in to extinguish the blaze, but discovered the flames had already made it to the attic of the building, resulting in a second-alarm response.

Despite how advanced the fire had become, crews performed exceptionally at containing the flames and were able to cut it off quickly, limiting the damage it caused.

Just after 2:00 a.m., the fire was officially declared extinguished.

Thankfully, all of the residents were able to escape the building, but one sustained undisclosed injuries and had to be taken to a local hospital.

The building had a total of eight units. The fire itself was only limited to four of them, but smoke and water damage left the other four uninhabited as well.

The American Red Cross is working with apartment management to assist with the needs of 13 displaced residents, which includes 12 adults and a child.

Dallas Fire-Rescue has not yet determined the cause of the fire.