By CBSDFW.com Staff
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Dallas Stars goalie Ben Bishop’s career is over because of a degenerative condition in his right knee.

General manager Jim Nill says Bishop took a conditioning assignment with the Texas Stars with the hope of returning to Dallas.

Dallas Stars goalie Ben Bishop's career is over because of a degenerative knee condition. (Credit: AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

 

The assignment ended after Bishop allowed eight goals in the 35-year-old’s only game.

Bishop’s $29.5 million, six-year contract runs through the 2022-23 season.

The last game for Bishop was during the 2020 playoff bubble in Canada.

