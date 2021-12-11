DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – On Saturday morning, thousands of athletes ran through the city of Dallas for the 50th anniversary of the BMW Dallas Marathon.
“We’re so excited, we’re best friends and it’s our first time here at the race so we’re so excited to start a new tradition,” first-time marathon goer Karen Torres said.
Those who didn’t run cheered from the sidelines.
Last year's race had to be postponed because of the pandemic, and runners say they're elated to be back doing what they love.
“It’s really good to be back with people and running in a crowd,” returning participant John Romig said.
People from all over the world participated.
While some just ran for fun, one family ran for a cause. Their loved one passed away from frontotemporal dementia, a disease that affects the brain.
Sunday will be the full, half and ultra-marathon. Runners say they’re already looking forward to next year!