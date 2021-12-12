Sunday 7AM Weather Update With Brittany RaineyToday and tomorrow will be cool and sunny before clouds move in mid-week and temps get into the high 70s. Later in the week things will cool down again as rain chances move in.

Men's Workout Group Blends Faith, Friendship, And FitnessA look at what brings the members of F3 Nation together and the bond of brotherhood they share through fitness.

Local Toy Drive Hopes To Benefit Kids In Need19 years ago, Chris Bailey donated his son's old but perfectly fine toys to kids in the projects. He's been donating toys every year since. This year, he is holding a toy drive to benefit refugees.

