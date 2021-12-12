NEW ALBANY, Indiana (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Even in the midst of destruction, an 80-year-old photo was able to travel 130 miles and make it back to its owner safe and sound.
A photo from a tornado-damaged home in Kentucky landed almost 130 miles away in Indiana.
Katie Posten lives in New Albany, Indiana. She found the photo Saturday morning stuck to her car’s windshield.
The black and white photo shows a woman holding a little boy in her lap.
On the back, written in cursive, it says, "Gertie Swatzell & J.D. Swatzell 1942."
Posten posted an image of the photo on social media and eventually was contacted by a man who says the photo belongs to his relatives in Dawson Springs, Kentucky.
That area was hit hard Friday night by tornadoes that roared through the middle of the US.
