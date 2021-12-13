DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – While violent crime is increasing in some cities across the country, it’s down in Dallas.

Murders, robberies, and aggravated assaults have all fallen compared to this time last year.

New data presented to city council members in a public safety committee meeting Monday show overall violent crime is about 8.5% lower than it was at this point in 2020.

Within a matter of months, the city has seen a reverse in its crime trends. As recently as May, crime was continuing to rise, and Dallas was on track to have the highest number of murders in the last quarter century.

Police Chief Eddie Garcia, just months after taking office, put a violent crime reduction plan in action.

It’s based on the theory that crime is concentrated in small areas throughout the city. Working with criminologists from UT San Antonio, it’s worked to identify some of those areas and figure out ways to address the issues there. The police department reports the city has had 28 fewer murder victims compared to this time last year.

“It’s a big deal what’s happening here in Dallas,” said council member Adam McGough.

“Violent crime is up all over the country. Murders are up all over the country. And we’re glad to say here in the city of Dallas, things are in the opposite direction,” said Council Member Casey Thomas.

Council Member Cara Mendelsohn said the improvement comes despite having a smaller police force.

“We have even less officers than we had in 2019, 2020, and I know it’s from attrition, but to have these kind of results really. It’s not just in the data. I think we’re starting to feel it in the city. And so I just want to say, thank you. I know it’s been rough.”

The department says it plans to begin Place Network Investigations (PNI’s), where they’ll be working to dismantle crime networks operating in specific locations.