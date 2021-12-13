DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are searching for a 23-year-old man after a weekend shooting, in the 5700 block of South Hampton Road, left one person dead.
It was just after 4:00 p.m. on December 12 when police were called to the location, near the Marvin D. Love Freeway.
When officers got to the scene they found a 21-year-old man shot and two witnesses nearby. The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police say one of the witnesses also suffered a gunshot wound but was treated and released from the hospital.
Detectives have identified the possible shooter Darius Owens. Owens is a Black male, weighing approximately 300 pounds, and has a low cut hair. He is believed to be driving a late model, white Ford Fusion with factory trim.
The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance and is encouraging anyone with information about the shooting or who knows the whereabouts of Owens to contact Detective Frank Serra at 214-671-4320 or by sending an email to frank.serra@dallascityhall.com.