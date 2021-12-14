McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Robert Eubank, 51, of Allen, was sentenced to life in prison for aggravated sexual assault of a child.
“This predator had already sexually assaulted one innocent child before he preyed upon another one. Clearly, he thought he would continue to get away with it. But a brave 9-year-old child spoke up, and now other children will be forever free from his grasp,” said Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis after sentencing.
Eubank was close to the child's family and had ongoing access to the 9 year old. He sexually abused the child, who immediately told a family member and the abuse was reported to the Allen Police Department.
Allen Police Department Detective PD Jackson investigated the case, which originated in 2016. The child was forensically interviewed at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County, where the child disclosed details about the abuse.
A digital forensics investigation discovered that Eubank had sexually assaulted another child around the same age, and that Eubank was also in possession of child pornography. Digital forensic experts Jonathan Johnson and Chris Meehan, Wylie Police Department detectives, investigated those charges.
Judge Richard Beacom presided over the case. The jury found Eubank guilty of aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first degree felony that carries a range of punishment of 5-99 years or life in prison. The jury assessed punishment at life in prison.