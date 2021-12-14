ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A 9-month-old boy who was unrestrained and ejected during a freeway crash on Sunday in Arlington died Tuesday, police said.
Officers got the call just before 2 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-20 near the Highway 287.
According to police, the driver of a 2009 Ford Escape SUV suddenly veered in front of an 18-wheeler, causing the 18-wheeler to strike the back of the vehicle.
The crash forced the SUV off the roadway, where it rolled multiple times, ejecting the child.
"A total of seven people were inside the Escape, which is designed to seat five people," police said. "The 9-month-old boy, who investigators believe was sitting unrestrained in an adult passenger's lap at the time, was ejected from the vehicle."
A total of six people, including the baby, were taken to area hospitals. None of the other injuries was considered life-threatening.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner identified the dead child as Hector Zadquiel Escamilla Perez from Fort Worth.
Arlington Police said no one has been charged at this time.
