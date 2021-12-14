DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Health officials reported the first case of the Omicron variant in Denton County on Tuesday.
The person who tested positive lives in Fort Worth and had traveled recently inside the United States, Denton County Public Health reported.
"The Omicron variant test result here in Denton County underscores what we already know: COVID-19 remains an ongoing pandemic and Denton County has continuing risk," said Dr. Matt Richardson, DCPH Director. "Vaccines, boosters, and preventive practices remain our best way to slow the spread of COVID-19."
Experts have said the Omicron appears to be more easily transmitted than other variants, but the symptoms are generally less severe.
The county on Tuesday also reported another COVID-19 death, a man in his 70s who lived in Frisco. Denton County has seen 754 people die from the virus among 112,941 infeted.