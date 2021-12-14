JOHNSON COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Law enforcement officials are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck a woman walking out to her mailbox on Dec. 10.
The victim suffered a compound fracture to her leg and is currently hospitalized.
Police said it happened at 10 a.m. when the white SUV left the roadway near the City Limits of Cleburne on Hwy 171 South.
Please contact Captain Danny Rogers at the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office at 817.556.6054 if you can help identify the vehicle and/or the driver.