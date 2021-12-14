CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:cleburne, DFW News, Hit and Run, victim

JOHNSON COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Law enforcement officials are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck a woman walking out to her mailbox on Dec. 10.

(credit: Johnson County Sheriff’s Office)

READ MORE: Miguel Angel Hernandez Arrested, Charged In Roberto Guerrero Slaying

The victim suffered a compound fracture to her leg and is currently hospitalized.

READ MORE: Helicopter Rolls Onto Side During Landing At Ranch In Crowley

Police said it happened at 10 a.m. when the white SUV left the roadway near the City Limits of Cleburne on Hwy 171 South.

The driver never stopped and was last seen travelling north toward Cleburne.

MORE NEWS: Pretrial Motions Wrap Up In Case Of Former FWPD Officer Charged In Atatiana Jefferson Shooting

Please contact Captain Danny Rogers at the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office at 817.556.6054 if you can help identify the vehicle and/or the driver.

CBSDFW.com Staff