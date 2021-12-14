DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — It was just after midnight on December 14 when a tractor-trailer crashed off an overpass, slamming onto a roadway below in downtown Dallas.
The driver of the 18-wheeler was traveling west on the Woodall Rodgers Freeway, taking the northbound ramp to Interstate-35E when the crash happened — sending the big rig plummeting between 30 to 40 feet and catching fire.
When Dallas Fire Rescue arrived they put out the flames and worked to free the driver, who ended up being trapped inside the rig for nearly an hour. The driver, who has not been identified, was ultimately rushed to nearby Parkland Hospital with critical injuries — including burns.
The majority of the crash scene was confined to a parking lot, but a portion of debris ripped down power lines in the area and interrupted signals along the Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) rail line. Officials say the Orange and Green Line have been impacted. Passengers were diverted onto shuttle buses.
A hazardous materials crew was called to clean up spilled diesel fuel.