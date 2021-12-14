WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Two men from North Texas have been charged with assaulting law enforcement with a dangerous weapon or resulting bodily injury for their involvement in the January 6 breach at the U.S. Capitol.

Donald Hazard, 43, of Hurst, and Lucas Denney, 44, of Mansfield, were charged with “engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, civil disorder, obstructing an official proceeding, and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers with a dangerous weapon or resulting in bodily injury, among other charges.”

According to officials, Hazard was arrested in Hurst and Denney was arrested near Brackettville, Texas, west of San Antonio.

Hazard made his first court appearance Tuesday in the Northern District of Texas. Denney made his initial appearance today in the Western District.

Both Hazard and Denney remain in custody.

Court records indicate Denney used social media and other means to try and recruit people to join his militia group, the Patriot Boys of North Texas.

In one Facebook post from December 30, he used a photograph called “Occupy Congress,” officials said. That post was removed by Facebook later that day.

Court documents also indicate Denney and Hazard showed up on the west side of the Capitol just after 2 p.m. on January 6 dressed in tactical gear.

The case is being handled by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section.