FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — The murder trial for Aaron Dean has been delayed again. While the trial start date has now been moved from January 2021 to May 2022, on Wednesday the judge in the case said there will be no more continuances granted in the case.
Dean is the former Fort Worth police officer charged with murder for killing Atatiana Jefferson in 2019.
After three days of pretrial motions Judge David Hagerman made the decision.
After already being reset several times, the trial for Dean was set to begin on January 10. Dean's defense team had filed a motion saying that at least two expert witnesses would be unable to fit a January trial into their schedule.
Atatiana Jefferson was babysitting her nephew and playing video games around 2 a.m. on October 12, 2019 when two Fort Worth police officers arrived, responding to a concerned neighbor’s call about doors being open at her mother’s home, where she had been staying. Jefferson, 28, heard something outside and grabbed her gun.
Fort Worth police body camera footage would later show Dean walked around the side of the house, pushed through a gate into the fenced-off backyard and fired through a window a split-second after shouting at Jefferson to show her hands.
Dean, 37, resigned from the city police force two days after killing Jefferson.
