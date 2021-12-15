DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — It was announced Wednesday that former president Donald Trump will attend a Christmas-themed service at First Baptist Church in Dallas and provide a Christmas greeting at the end of the December 19 event.

Trump is coming to North Texas at the invitation of Pastor Dr. Robert Jeffress.

“We are blessed to have my friend and our 45th President to worship with us this Sunday morning at First Baptist Dallas,” said Jeffress. “America has never had a more pro-life and pro-religious liberty president than Donald J. Trump. We owe President Trump a debt of gratitude for all he has done for our great Nation.”

The Sunday, 11:00 a.m. worship service will be streamed online through the First Baptist Dallas website.

Jeffress was one of the first evangelical pastors to support Trump’s candidacy in 2015. He subsequently preached the sermon at Trump’s inauguration worship service and served as an informal advisor to the president during his time in office.

“The focus of the music and message this Sunday will be on the most important event in human history—the birth of Jesus Christ. President Trump is known for his love for Christmas and what it represents. We are thrilled to have him join us for this Christmas worship experience this Sunday morning,” Jeffress said.

The First Baptist Dallas congregation consists of some 14,000 members.