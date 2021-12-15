FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The cost of rent seemingly rises by the day in North Texas. That, coupled with inflation, is creating budget issues for many Texans.

Arlington resident Gwendolyn Mitchell is a non-traditional student with a husband but told CBS 11 the money just isn’t enough to pay for all their expenses. “We’re just wondering how to make ends meet,” said Mitchell, “We have issues with our utilities and our mortgage and every now and then we need a little food help.”

Mitchell found refuge at the Mansfield Mission Center where they help people not only pay for rent, but utilities, food and health care.

“Rental needs have gone up significantly a lot of the price increases this year,” said Carmin MacMillan, Executive Director of the Mansfield Mission Center. MacMillan said the center saw a 30 to 40% uptick in the number of people they help this year, dishing out more than $110,000 as more people are in need.

“Poverty can be hidden in this area, you don’t see it. You don’t have the density. So for folks to be able to find an organization like us to be able to access the services here,” added MacMillan.

In the city of Fort Worth, they are all hands on deck taking calls with people needing rental assistance.

“We’ve seen an increase in applications over the last couple of months just because Texas rent relief, they closed their portal, the state’s portal so now we’re seeing a huge increase and we’ve been working on applications daily taking phone calls and it’s just been very busy,” said Fort Worth Interim Neighborhood Services Manager Terrance Jones.

Jones said they had $56 million in Federal funds to help out, but that he believes that money will likely run out next year. They’re asking the Federal government for an additional $15 million to fill the need.

“We just didn’t think we would spend the money this fast,” Jones added.

If you live in north Texas and need assistance, call 211 and they can direct you where to get some help.

In Tarrant County, another resource is getrenthelp.com. There, you can type in your address to find resources to help pay rental bills.