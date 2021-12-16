CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By J.D. Miles
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Grand Prairie pawn shop employee was charged with murder for allegedly shooting and killing a suspected shoplifter, Dorian Medina.

Dorian Medina (credit: Medina family)

Medina’s family met with Grand Prairie Police Thursday evening.

His brother told CBS 11, he’s relieved police decided to file a murder charge against the suspect in this case.

Dorian Medina, 22, was a father of a newborn and lived down the street from Lone Star Pawn where he lost his life Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 15.

Deadly shooting scene in Grand Prairie on Dec. 15 (Chopper 11).

Grand Prairie Police said Medina had committed a misdemeanor theft inside the business and was driving away when an employee, identified as Price Mackey, fired a handgun and killed Medina who was inside his car.

Price Mackey (credit: Grand Prairie Police Department)

Patricia Reyes, who owns a used car lot next door, said she heard three gun shots and was surprised to hear an employee allegedly used deadly force on a shoplifter.

“Nothing is more than a life, this is somebody, some person, everything,” she said.

A sign on the door said the pawn shop was closed on Thursday.

Rick Pruitt, a frequent customer, said he believes the employee was justified in his actions.

“He was well within his rights,” Pruitt said. “Take it from an animalistic or a divine right perspective, you’re entitled protect what’s yours.”

Criminal law experts say standard self-defense laws, not the Castle Doctrine, apply in this case.

They say the employee will have to show he was in fear for his life to justify that deadly decision.