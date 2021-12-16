GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Grand Prairie pawn shop employee was charged with murder for allegedly shooting and killing a suspected shoplifter, Dorian Medina.

Medina’s family met with Grand Prairie Police Thursday evening.

His brother told CBS 11, he’s relieved police decided to file a murder charge against the suspect in this case.

Dorian Medina, 22, was a father of a newborn and lived down the street from Lone Star Pawn where he lost his life Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 15.

Grand Prairie Police said Medina had committed a misdemeanor theft inside the business and was driving away when an employee, identified as Price Mackey, fired a handgun and killed Medina who was inside his car.

Patricia Reyes, who owns a used car lot next door, said she heard three gun shots and was surprised to hear an employee allegedly used deadly force on a shoplifter.

“Nothing is more than a life, this is somebody, some person, everything,” she said.

A sign on the door said the pawn shop was closed on Thursday.

Rick Pruitt, a frequent customer, said he believes the employee was justified in his actions.

“He was well within his rights,” Pruitt said. “Take it from an animalistic or a divine right perspective, you’re entitled protect what’s yours.”

Criminal law experts say standard self-defense laws, not the Castle Doctrine, apply in this case.

They say the employee will have to show he was in fear for his life to justify that deadly decision.