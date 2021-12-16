LAREDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge seized methamphetamine that totaled more than $1,200,000 in street value in two separate, unrelated enforcement actions.

“Narcotic interdiction continues to be a key element in the advancement of the CBP border security mission at the Laredo Port of Entry as demonstrated by these two significant seizures,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “These drug seizures illustrate the positive results of remarkable inspections work undertaken by our Laredo CBP officers, and their tireless dedication helps stem the flow of illegal drugs entering the country.”

The first enforcement action happened on Monday, Dec. 13, when a CBP officer assigned to the Juarez Lincoln Bridge referred a 2006 Honda Accord for a secondary examination. The car was driven by a 46-year-old male Mexican citizen making entry from Mexico. Following a canine and non-intrusive imaging system examination, CBP officers discovered a total of 56.39 pounds of methamphetamine concealed within the vehicle. The narcotics had an estimated street value of $1,127,873.

The second seizure happened on Wednesday, Dec. 15, when a CBP officer assigned to the Juarez Lincoln Bridge referred a commercial bus making entry from Mexico for secondary inspection. Following a canine and non-intrusive imaging system examination, CBP officers discovered a total of 4.71 pounds of methamphetamine concealed within the bus.

A 22-year-old male Mexican citizen passenger was interviewed in connection with the alleged narcotics attempt. The narcotics had an estimated street value of $94,356.

The two seizures combined had an estimated street value of $1,222,229.

CBP officers seized the narcotics and one vehicle. Both men were arrested, and the cases were turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation.