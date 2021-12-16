KAUFMAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A threat suggesting there would be violence on Friday, Dec. 17 has led Kaufman ISD to close Kaufman High School that day.
“It is out of an abundance of caution that Kaufman ISD has decided to close the campus of Kaufman High School to students on Friday,” KISD said in a statement.
The school district said the threat was anonymous, but specific to the KHS campus on Dec. 17.
This follows a national, viral, TikTok trend affecting many campuses around the country.
There is an ongoing investigation and Kaufman ISD administration is working with Kaufman ISD PD as well as all other local law enforcement agencies, the school district said.