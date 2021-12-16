GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Grand Prairie police arrested pawn shop worker Price Mackey for allegedly fatally shooting Dorian Medina, 22, on Dec. 15.
READ MORE: Struggling Rural Texas Hospitals, Nursing Facilities To Receive $128M Lifeline
Police said Medina committed a misdemeanor theft at the store in the 700 block of W. Jefferson and was driving away when Mackey allegedly shot at the departing vehicle, striking Medina.READ MORE: Denton County Officials Warn Residents About Possible Exposure To Puppy With Rabies
Medina was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Mackey now faces a murder charge and is being held at the Grand Prairie Detention Center with a bond of $100,000.MORE NEWS: After Allowing Texas Abortion Law To Stand, Supreme Court Returns The Case To Appeals Court
This case remains under investigation.