By CBSDFW.com Staff
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Grand Prairie police arrested pawn shop worker Price Mackey for allegedly fatally shooting Dorian Medina, 22, on Dec. 15.

Price Mackey (credit: Grand Prairie Police Department)

Police said Medina committed a misdemeanor theft at the store in the 700 block of W. Jefferson and was driving away when Mackey allegedly shot at the departing vehicle, striking Medina.

Medina was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Mackey now faces a murder charge and is being held at the Grand Prairie Detention Center with a bond of $100,000.

This case remains under investigation.

