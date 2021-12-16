DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – AAA Texas expects around 8.3 million Texans to hit the roads during the year-end holiday travel season, but they may not be feeling very happy on the way to grandma’s house.

A new survey found one in five Texas drivers are experiencing more frustration behind the wheel than before the pandemic.

The research from Austin-based insurance site, The Zebra, shows those drivers are more likely to feel frustrated on highways or freeways.

“We found that everyone is angrier,” said Danielle Marchell, a licensed insurance agent with The Zebra. “So what’s making Texans angry? It’s distracted driving. Two in three Texas drivers are angered the most when they see other people driving distracted, looking at their cell phones while driving.”

It’s one of the most common aggressive driving behaviors Texans report seeing on the roads lately, along with changing lanes without signaling and speeding in heavy traffic.

“It’s like people don’t even look anymore,” said driver Jay Porway. “They just switch lanes and speed and they do whatever they want.”

Keeping your cool is especially important when 28% of Texas drivers say they keep a weapon or safety device in their car.

The most common are pepper spray, knives, and guns.

Just in the past two weeks, Dallas Police have investigated two fatal shootings they believe were caused by road rage.

“I just try to make sure I be cautious and stay in my lane, and do what I’m supposed to do,” said driver Michael Elkins. “Can’t help anybody else.”

Not only can road rage be dangerous to yourself or other drivers on the road, it can also come with a big financial penalty.

“If you get ticketed for an aggressive driving behavior by police, that’s actually going to run you an extra $2,700 just on your insurance premiums alone, over the next three years,” Marchell said.

Approximately 1 in 10 Texans have reported at least one road rage incident over the past year to police.