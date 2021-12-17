CEDAR HILL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Cedar Hill ISD now has some of the highest paid custodians in North Texas after raising the wages of custodians to $15 per hour earlier this week.

The CHISD Board of Trustees voted on Monday to approve a $15 per hour rate for new and current custodians. The pay raise will take effect starting with their February 1st paycheck.

Cedar Hill ISD Superintendent Dr. Gerald Hudson and CHISD Chief Financial Officer Gilberto Prado made the official announcement to the custodians on Friday afternoon, noting that there were 14 custodian positions available across the district for both morning and afternoon shifts.

The pay raise comes in the context of nationwide shifts in thinking among workers. During the pandemic, workers have resigned en masse and demanded better compensation and benefits for positions that have been labeled “essential” but that they say offer them too little.

Positions across industries have also remained open for several months, leading to a labor shortage that employers are scrambling to fill by offering better pay and better benefits.

CHISD hopes that the wage hike will encourage new custodians to apply and boost morale among current workers.

Cedar Hill Central Administration Custodian Hannah Xiao said, “I see everything looking clean, and it makes me so happy.”

Cedar Hill officials said that individuals interested in the positions can apply online.