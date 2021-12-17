DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — New, positive cases of COVID-19 are up in North Texas and the numbers are changing holiday plans for some.

The Dallas Theater Center is canceling some upcoming performances of ‘A Christmas Carol’ at the Wyly Theatre in the Arts District.

The DTC said they made the move because one member of the cast tested positive for the virus.

“We are disappointed to be cancelling any A Christmas Carol performances. However, the Actor’s Equity Association and Center for Disease Control guidelines indicate cancelling these shows is the best course of action to keep Dallas Theater Center patrons, artists, and staff as safe as possible during this uncertain time,” said managing director Jeff Woodward.

Dallas Theater Center hopes to resume performances on Wednesday, December 22.

All DTC staff members and artists are required to be vaccinated and all audience members are required to wear masks regardless of vaccination status.