FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A 13-year-old girl died last night after being shot, Fort Worth Police said Friday afternoon.
On the evening of Dec. 16, Fort Worth Police Department South Division officers were dispatched to 3560 Altamesa Blvd. in reference to a shooting call. When they arrived, the officers found a teenage girl with an apparent gunshot wound.
The girl was later identified as Zakavia Shante Walker, 13.
The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment, but did not survive her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.
Homicide detectives are still investigating and have not released details about any suspects or motives.