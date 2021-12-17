'She Was A Very Sweet, Helpful Young Lady': Neighbors Hold Vigil For Slain Dallas TeenagerNeveah Foster's neighbors are coming together outside her apartment for a candlelight vigil in her honor.

8 minutes ago

Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly Tests Positive For Covid-19 After Testifying Before CongressSouthwest Airlines said CEO Gary Kelly has tested positive for COVID-19 two days after he testified before the US Senate Commerce Committee.

1 hour ago

I-Team Investigation Update: Judge Allows Dealership To Keep CarThe dealership says it hopes to work out a deal with Johnathon Fredericks and his family but did not elaborate on what that might look like.

4 hours ago