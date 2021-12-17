ROCKWALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Earlier today, Rockwall Police responded to a report of military-grade weapons being discovered in an abandoned storage unit.
At about 4:15 p.m., Rockwall officers responded to a call from The Vault Storage located in the 1200 block of East Ralph Hall Pkwy.
When they arrived, a man told police that he had purchased an abandoned storage unit that turned out to have a cache of military-grade munitions and ordnance inside.
Officers evacuated the perimeter and called in the Garland Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit to assist with the scene.
The Rockwall Police Department said it was cooperating with "local, federal and military partners to develop a plan on how to safely collect and dispose of the items and make sure our community is safe."
Citizens are encouraged to stay clear of the area and Rockwall Police said they will release more information as it becomes “available and appropriate for release.”