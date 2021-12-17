DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Yesterday, Dallas Police arrested a 22-year-old man suspected of murdering a teenage girl on December 15 off of S Merrifield Road.
Tyrone Davis was arrested on Thursday and charged with murdering the teen, who the Dallas Medical Examiner's office identified as Jessica Foster, 14.
READ MORE: Rockwall High School Student Arrested For Allegedly Making Terroristic Threat
Davis has been charged with murder and is being held at the Dallas Jail.
His bond has been set at $1 million.
Police have not released a motive.