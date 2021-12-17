CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:Arrest, Crime, Dallas Police Department, DFW News, Murder, Tyrone Davis

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Yesterday, Dallas Police arrested a 22-year-old man suspected of murdering a teenage girl on December 15 off of S Merrifield Road.

Tyrone Davis was arrested on Thursday and charged with murdering the teen, who the Dallas Medical Examiner’s office identified as Jessica Foster, 14.

READ MORE: Cedar Hill ISD Raises Custodian Pay To $15 Per Hour

Tyrone Davis, 22, was charged on Dec 16 with murdering a 14-year-old girl in Dallas. (Credit: Dallas Police Department)

READ MORE: Rockwall High School Student Arrested For Allegedly Making Terroristic Threat

Davis has been charged with murder and is being held at the Dallas Jail.

His bond has been set at $1 million.

MORE NEWS: Dallas Theater Center Cancels 'A Christmas Carol' Performances After Positive COVID Case

Police have not released a motive.

CBSDFW.com Staff