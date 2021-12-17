GLENN HEIGHTS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Glenn Heights Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for two teenage boys who went missing last night.
On Friday, Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley Executive Direct Chuck Fleeger said that Franklin Marnie, 15, and Keegan Henry-Randle, 16, left a DFW facility last night and were reported to be missing from care.
Both boys have ties to Falls County and Harris County and may be traveling together there, but could also still be in the DFW area, Glenn Heights Police said.
Marnie is a Black male who is about 5’10” and 156 lbs.

Henry-Randle is white, 5’8″, and weighs 130 lbs.
Both were last seen in the 1200 block of East Bear Creek Road in Glenn Heights at about 8:15 p.m. on December 15.
Glenn Heights Police said that anyone with information on their whereabouts should not approach the boys, but instead contact the department at 972-223-3478 as soon as possible.