FAIRVIEW, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An Amber Alert for a missing girl from Fairview was issued Sunday night.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Hayley Giandoni, 14, was last seen on Dec. 18 at about 6 p.m. on the 100 block of Stonehenge Dr. in Fairview.
Giandoni is white and is about 5'4″ and weighs approximately 170 lbs.
She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and camouflage leggings.
Anyone with information about Hayley's whereabouts is being asked to call the Fairview Police Department at (972) 886-4211.
This is a breaking story. CBS 11 is investigating and information will be added as it becomes available.