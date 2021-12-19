DESOTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Today, the City of DeSoto partnered with the Chris Howell Foundation to give food and toys to 500 kids and their families.
The event took place earlier today at Les Zeiger Park in DeSoto between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.
The Chris Howell Foundation, which was originally founded to raise awareness of HIV/AIDS and promote prevention efforts, partnered with DeSoto to distribute toys like action figures, dolls, puzzles, and more to school-age kids and boxes of food to their families.
Over the course of the pandemic, the foundation has distributed just under 3 million lbs. of food.
“We are excited to partner with the DeSoto City Council to bring smiles to the faces of as many residents as possible,” said Dominique Bryant Howell, President & Executive Director for The Chris Howell Foundation. “Our joy comes from helping the community to celebrate this special time of year.”
"The City of DeSoto is proud to partner with the Chris Howell Foundation which has been an ever-present force in the community," observed City of DeSoto Mayor Rachel L. Proctor.
“We’ve seen the difference that they have made in the DFW Metroplex helping people cope with serious challenges such as AIDS/HIV, hard economic times, and most recently the coronavirus pandemic, and we are thankful for the helping hands that they are giving to so many DeSoto residents at this festive but often difficult time of year.”