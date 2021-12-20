AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – TxDOT’s “Drive Sober. No Regrets.” campaign aims to remind Texans to find a sober ride this Holiday season through video testimonials of people who deal with the daily consequences of drunk driving.
Some, like Richie Griffin from Austin, spent the holidays in court after getting behind the wheel while drunk. Stories like his are meant to show how driving under the influence can be both costly and tragic.
"It is our hope that these moving, first-hand accounts will encourage all of us to make the right choice and not ever drive after drinking or doing anything that can alter our judgment," said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. "We don't want to turn a happy time of year into one that could be marked by tragic loss caused by someone's poor decision to drink and drive."
Last year, there were 2,462 DUI-related traffic crashes in Texas between Dec. 1, 2020 and January 1, 2021. Those crashes killed 93 people and seriously injured another 215.
TxDOT hopes that the campaign will help Texans remember that there are many sober ride options available. Designate a sober driver, call a taxi, use a rideshare service, stay put, call a friend or family member, or use mass transit to ensure you don't drive impaired.
The last deathless day on Texas roadways was over two decades ago, November 7, 2000.