Filed Under:Amber Alert, dps, Lina Khil, San Antonio, Texas News

SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW.COM) – An Amber Alert was issued late Monday night for 3-year-old Lina Khil of San Antonio.

Police said she was last seen around 5:00 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20.

Lina Khil (credit: Texas DPS)

The Texas Department of Public Safety is calling her disappearance an abduction and investigators believe she is in danger.

Khil was last scene wearing a red dress with a black jacket over it and black shoes.

She is described as 4’0″ weighing 55 pounds with brown eyes and brown shoulder-length hair, last seen in a ponytail.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660 or 911.