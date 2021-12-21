SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW.COM) – An Amber Alert was issued late Monday night for 3-year-old Lina Khil of San Antonio.
Police said she was last seen around 5:00 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20.
The Texas Department of Public Safety is calling her disappearance an abduction and investigators believe she is in danger.
ACTIVE AMBER ALERT for Lina Sardar Khil from San Antonio, TX, on 12/20/2021 pic.twitter.com/IvzNqHAQYN
— Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) December 21, 2021
Khil was last scene wearing a red dress with a black jacket over it and black shoes.
She is described as 4’0″ weighing 55 pounds with brown eyes and brown shoulder-length hair, last seen in a ponytail.
Anyone with information is asked to call the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660 or 911.