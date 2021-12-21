FARMERS BRANCH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Farmers Branch Police are investigating a report two men impersonated police officers and conducted a traffic stop over the weekend.

Police said on Saturday, Dec. 18, around 10:00 p.m., a person was pulled over in the 13500 block of Webb Chapel Road, by someone driving an unmarked Chevrolet Tahoe that utilized red and blue emergency lights.

The alleged imposter was wearing a blue jumpsuit, identified himself as Officer T. Martinez, and asked for identification and insurance information.

A second person, also wearing a blue jumpsuit, driving another unmarked Chevrolet Tahoe arrived on scene. The person who was stopped was released without being harmed or having anything stolen from them.

The two were not Farmers Branch Police officers and the unmarked Chevrolet Tahoe’s were not Farmers Branch Police Department vehicles, police said.

“Please be aware, that as a matter of routine, the Farmers Branch Police Department does not conduct traffic stops using unmarked vehicles,” Farmers Branch Police explained in a news release. “All of the Farmers Branch patrol vehicles are clearly marked and the officers are in clearly identifiable police uniforms. Farmers Branch Police Officers are required to identify themselves to drivers. The Farmers Branch Police Department does have a fleet of unmarked vehicles that are equipped with lights and sirens, but utilizing these for traffic stops may only occur in extreme or emergency situations.”

As a general rule, drivers who are ever unsure of who is pulling you over, please call 911 to confirm it is law enforcement.

Anyone who has had a similar experience with the pair described above or if have any information on who these persons might be, contact us at 972-919-1406 or email at pdinfoandtips@farmersbranchtx.gov.