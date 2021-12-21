FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The holidays are in full swing, but the highly transmissible Omicron variant is gaining ground.

“I think you should be concerned at all levels,” said Dr. James Herd, the chief medical officer at Baylor Scott & White All Saints in Fort Worth. “Even if you’re vaccinated and boosted, even though that will make you less likely to get a severe form and be hospitalized, but you can still get it if you’re exposed to it.”

Dr. Herd said people don’t need to ditch their holiday plans. Just be careful.

“I think you should query your family members about their vaccine status and if there are some that are unvaccinated, for whatever reason, you just need to be careful,” Dr. Herd said. “They need to make sure they’re masked up even more so than people who are vaccinated.”

While Dr. Herd said family gathering should be okay, he urged people to use caution when considering whether or not to attend church services or other large indoor events.

“Usually at family gatherings you’re not singing indoors, like you are in a church,” Dr. Herd said. “The virus gets spewed out and it spreads around and so it’s not ideal at this time of year.”

Dr. Herd said virtual services or outdoor services would be a better option.

Experts recommend really assessing the risk level you’re comfortable with taking. Also consider the people you’ll be visiting. Be extra cautious if you have unvaccinated friends or family or those who are immunocompromised or have underlying health conditions.