FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – More people moved to the Dallas-Fort Worth area in 2021 than any other region according to online real estate marketplace company, Zillow.
Most of the movers came from Los Angeles, Chicago and Phoenix, according to the report.
Some other hot spots include Charlotte, North Carolina, Sarasota, Florida, Nashville, Tennessee and Tampa, Florida.
According to the report, the average mover who moved to a different state in 2021 moved to a ZIP code where homes were about $35,800 cheaper than where they came from.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, people tended to move to ZIP codes with very similar average prices: the average ZIP-level price change was a decrease of less than $7,500 in each year from 2016 to 2019.
