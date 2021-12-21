DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Getting tested for COVID before a big family reunion may bring some peace of mind.

“I’m trying to get some of the rapid tests for COVID so I can test my family before Christmas,” said Alex Najjar.

Looking for at home tests, though, Najjar found just empty shelves.

“There are no tests,” he said. “I started at Target. They didn’t have anything. I went to CVS. They didn’t have anything. Now I’m here at Walgreens. They didn’t have anything.”

A CVS in North Dallas said it got an emergency shipment of at-home tests this morning, only to sell out again by lunch.

“It feels like everyone’s so nervous again,” said Cynthia Alva, who tried unsuccessfully to find an appointment to get a rapid test at local pharmacies.

As of Tuesday morning, Walgreens’ website showed appointments for a rapid test in Fort Worth, Dallas, and Arlington were booked at least two days out. For anyone willing to drive, though, there are more options. Stores in Azle and Granbury had next-day appointments, while a Walgreens in Mineral Wells had a day-of appointment.

“All the appointments were booked at CVS and Walgreens. That’s why I came here,” said Laura Bailey, who ended up at a drive thru test site at Dallas College’s Richland campus.

Results may not be back in time for the trip she has planned for tomorrow.

“It said 24 to 48 hours so we may have to push back our leaving time,” she said.

It’s a delay well worth it to make sure no one’s getting COVID for Christmas.

Both Dallas College’s Richland and Mountain View campuses will offer the testing through Thursday from 7:30am to 6pm. Tarrant County College campuses are also offering COVID tests from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Thursday.