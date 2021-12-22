FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The President’s message to the country on Tuesday centered around a strong reminder for all those who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 to do so.

President Biden said, “Let me say again and again and again, please get vaccinated. It’s the only responsible thing to do.”

The reminder comes as he also announced several measures from the federal government to help combat the most recent Omicron variant surge across the US.

The president said he we will be opening an additional 10,000 testing sites across the country, deploying 1,000 military medical professionals to overwhelmed hospitals, and making half a billion at-home test kits available to Americans free of charge.

He added, “We will be giving these tests to Americans for free and we will have websites were you can get them delivered to your home.”

Here in North Texas, Baylor University Medical Center Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Amy Wilson spoke about the surge and new concerns saying, “There is real fear here that we are going to become overwhelmed again. I know there are other parts of the country are exactly where we were months ago, and we are very nervous of being in that position again.”

She too is urging all eligible adults to get vaccinated and boosted as the surge in Omicron cases continues.

Dr. Wilson added, “This is the main tool in our arsenal to stop this pandemic and decrease the spread.”