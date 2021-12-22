FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Just three days before Christmas, a Euless detective’s wife is back home after being seriously hurt in a car crash.

Detective Alex Cervantes was killed and his entire family injured when a drunk driver slammed into their car in Lake Worth on November 27.

Priscilla Cervantes was emotional as she was given recognition for her recovery, as she left JPS Hospital Wednesday.

“It’s a great day for Priscilla Cervantes, her family and the Euless Police Department,” Euless Sgt. Scott Peterson said.

More than a dozen officers from different local law enforcement local law enforcement departments greeted her as she was released from the hospital.

“It’s remarkable, it’s something we’ve been waiting for, anticipation each day,” Sgt. Peterson. “With the progress we were getting from the hospital staff, knowing she was progressing beyond what they thought she would.”

Cervantes was hospitalized in critical condition for almost a month, after being in a car crash that killed her husband, Detective Alex Cervantes.

Police said Cervantes was driving with his family through an intersection in Lake Worth, when suspected drunk driver 26-year-old Dylan Molina ran a red light and hit them.

They said his blood alcohol level was nearly double legal limit.

“It’s one thing that’s never forgotten,” Sgt. Peterson said. “When you lose a brother sister in blue.”

We were told the two children who were also in the car at the time of the crash are doing well and are in high spirits.

“They are doing well, they are recovering well from their injuries. They blow us away with their attitude, positive attitude,” Sgt. Peterson said.

Cervantes gets emotional as she heads home to her loved ones right in time for Christmas.

“She has made such a miraculous recovery from her injuries and were pleased to announced that a couple days before Christmas she’s been able to go home and be with them,” Sgt. Peterson said.