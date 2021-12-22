HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A Congressional committee has launched an investigation into the promoter of the Astroworld music festival in Houston, where 10 people were killed during a massive crowd surge.
Among the 10 victims were several young Texans. Ezra Blount, 9, of Dallas, Madison Dubiski, 23, the daughter of a long-time GPISD teacher, Brianna Rodriguez, 16, of Houston, Bharti Shahani, 22, a Texas A&M student, and six others all lost their lives in the tragedy. The cause of death was ruled as asphyxiation.
The House Oversight and Reform Committee sent a letter Wednesday to Live Nation's president and CEO, Michael Rapino, asking for information about the company's role in the Nov. 5 festival and concert by rap superstar Travis Scott.
The committee requested details about security, crowd control and mass casualty incident planning, as well as details about pre-show briefings on safety concerns raised before the concert.
The committee is requesting Live Nation brief the committee by Jan. 12.
